Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hub Group (HUBG)

2/16/2022 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

2/14/2022 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $85.00.

2/9/2022 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $95.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

1/4/2022 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $91.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/30/2021 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Hub Group stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.41. 3,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 406.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 48,125.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 635,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hub Group by 188.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 464,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,851,000 after acquiring an additional 288,491 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,137,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

