Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after buying an additional 703,911 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $123,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $3,497,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $196.29 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.01 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.