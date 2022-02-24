Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 285 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $182.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.43.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,641 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

