Brookstone Capital Management Sells 28,981 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,981 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $35,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,804. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.89 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

