Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 3,168 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,359 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.8% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.56. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

