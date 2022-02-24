$562.85 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) will announce sales of $562.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $548.50 million and the highest is $571.70 million. Amedisys posted sales of $537.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.60.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 157.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Amedisys by 607.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,352,000 after buying an additional 85,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 25.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys stock traded up $8.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,819. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $122.52 and a 12 month high of $292.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

