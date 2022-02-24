Brokerages Anticipate IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) will announce $5.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $5.41 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full year sales of $17.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.13 million to $17.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.97 million, with estimates ranging from $25.46 million to $26.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IsoPlexis.

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISO. Cowen began coverage on IsoPlexis in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on IsoPlexis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISO. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth $80,920,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at $37,637,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $22,579,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $16,267,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $7,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IsoPlexis stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $5.19. 1,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,111. IsoPlexis has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.12.

IsoPlexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoPlexis (ISO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.