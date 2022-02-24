Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Brokerages forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) will report $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Shares of AEO stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $19.92. 177,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,630 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,890,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,151,000 after acquiring an additional 426,870 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,845,000 after acquiring an additional 230,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,146,000 after acquiring an additional 42,266 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

