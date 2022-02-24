Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $49.18 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,127 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $49,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after acquiring an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,855,000 after acquiring an additional 146,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

