Jefferies Financial Group Raises Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target to $22.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.13. 49,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Golar LNG by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Golar LNG by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

