Jefferies Financial Group Raises Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target to $22.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.39% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.
Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.13. 49,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $16.31.
Golar LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.