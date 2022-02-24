Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.55 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $9.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.25. 150,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,293. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lantheus by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 49.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 162.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

