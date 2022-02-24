2,423 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Cintas accounts for about 0.8% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $365.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,748. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $321.39 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

