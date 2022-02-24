Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,829 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of FDX traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.38. The company had a trading volume of 44,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,970. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $214.75 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

