Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.0% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VOO stock traded down $4.80 on Thursday, hitting $383.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,521,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $341.92 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

