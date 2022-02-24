$488.67 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) to post sales of $488.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.66 million and the highest is $495.65 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $390.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $21.03. 162,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,247. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.