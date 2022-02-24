Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in BlackRock by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in BlackRock by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $980.14.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $732.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $842.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $886.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

