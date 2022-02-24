Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $63,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.27. 6,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,591. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

