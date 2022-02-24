K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SDF. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.43) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.20) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.00 ($17.04).

SDF stock traded down €0.47 ($0.53) on Thursday, reaching €20.48 ($23.27). The company had a trading volume of 1,900,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €8.03 ($9.12) and a 1 year high of €21.50 ($24.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is €17.36 and its 200 day moving average is €15.00. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.57.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

