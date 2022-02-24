Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $616.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $616.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $602.40 million and the highest is $635.30 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $568.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.12). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.62. 49,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 73.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 52,519 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 75.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.