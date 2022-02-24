Warburg Research Reiterates €130.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €130.00 ($147.73) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €115.78 ($131.57).

Puma stock traded down €1.76 ($2.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €86.88 ($98.73). 594,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. Puma has a 52-week low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($131.14). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €97.05 and its 200 day moving average is €102.21.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

