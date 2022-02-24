Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-4.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.18 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.330 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.17.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.74. 7,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,079. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Perficient by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Perficient by 148.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,153 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

