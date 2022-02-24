Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 27,013 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,013 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 1.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 147,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,395,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after acquiring an additional 120,789 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,737,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,100. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

