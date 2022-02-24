iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $21,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 171,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,193,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,610 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.