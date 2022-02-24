Fulton Bank N.A. Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after buying an additional 2,706,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after buying an additional 1,071,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,641. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $187.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.43. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

