Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $25,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after purchasing an additional 316,551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,205,000 after acquiring an additional 94,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,941,000 after acquiring an additional 49,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $6.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.12. 14,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,218. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $279.12 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

