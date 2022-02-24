General Electric (LON:GEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $87.81

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.81 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 88.07 ($1.20), with a volume of 2027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £971.96 million and a PE ratio of -16.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.19%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

