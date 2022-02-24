Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.47

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,232,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 207,174 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,649,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

