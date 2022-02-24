Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.47

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
