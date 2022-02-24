Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $545,622.96

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Parachute has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $545,622.96 and approximately $175,813.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00023058 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

