Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

SLTTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLTTF remained flat at $$3.97 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

