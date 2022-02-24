UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,032. UiPath has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,703 shares of company stock worth $21,575,845 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter valued at $3,331,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its stake in UiPath by 84.1% during the third quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 301,432 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 137,697 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in UiPath by 68.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,718 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter valued at $70,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.