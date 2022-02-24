Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Lowered by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Sysco stock opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,393 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

