Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 270 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $186.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.37 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

