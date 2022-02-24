Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.730-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.Steven Madden also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.73-$2.83 EPS.

SHOO traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,983. Steven Madden has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

