Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of HTGC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,977. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 48.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 68,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 126,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,178 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

