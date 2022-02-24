Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.700-$14.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Teleflex also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.70-14.30 EPS.

NYSE TFX traded up $13.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $335.74. 8,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,634. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Teleflex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $400.73.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Teleflex by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Teleflex by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

