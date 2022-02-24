Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 246 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,101. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

FB traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.78. 775,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,816,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.65 and a 200 day moving average of $327.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.05 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

