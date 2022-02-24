Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,478,609,000 after buying an additional 339,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.92. 209,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,056,466. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.70.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

