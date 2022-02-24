Avondale Wealth Management Acquires 500 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 0.7% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 790,737 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,356,000 after purchasing an additional 119,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.12. 1,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,739. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $202.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.49 and a 200 day moving average of $190.03.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

