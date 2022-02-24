New England Research & Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 112.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 13.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 3.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,519,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,538,000 after purchasing an additional 212,158 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth $390,228,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

RBLX stock opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.32. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $133,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,819 shares of company stock worth $17,155,940 in the last ninety days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

