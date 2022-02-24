Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SPNS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,687. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $38.32.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.
About Sapiens International (Get Rating)
Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
