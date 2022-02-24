Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.5% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.92. 278,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,259,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

