Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,903 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.53. 941,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,485,703. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

