Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 2,738 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $30,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 24,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,059,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,345,000 after buying an additional 56,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.76.

Shares of LIN traded down $11.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $279.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,230. The firm has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

