Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to Announce -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) will report ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.60). Alteryx reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 637.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Shares of AYX traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.99. 10,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $103.10.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Alteryx by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,045,000 after acquiring an additional 824,762 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after acquiring an additional 44,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alteryx by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,382,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,138,000 after purchasing an additional 603,517 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Alteryx by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,276,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,208,000 after purchasing an additional 175,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $49,610,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

