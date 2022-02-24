Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Arko reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 7.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Arko by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Arko by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Arko by 143.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Arko by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arko stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 41,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $966.81 million, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

About Arko (Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.