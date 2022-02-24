Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded down $25.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $420.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,334. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $252.14 and a 12 month high of $638.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $584.66 and a 200 day moving average of $491.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 10.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

