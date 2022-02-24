Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Formula One Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.75. The stock had a trading volume of 35,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $65.24.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

