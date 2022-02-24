Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,567,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1,527.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,345 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 182,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEMV traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $62.68. The stock had a trading volume of 161,383 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.