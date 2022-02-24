Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eaton (ETN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eaton (NYSE: ETN) recently:

2/7/2022 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $196.00 to $194.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $184.00 to $186.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $162.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $191.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $165.00.

2/5/2022 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2022 – Eaton was given a new $167.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

1/5/2022 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eaton is benefiting from its cost-saving initiatives and widespread operations. Its consistent R&D investments help it to develop new products that are enabling it to provide easy power management solutions to customers. Spin-off of non-core businesses and strategic acquisitions will boost operations. Strategy to manufacture in the zone of sale has helped it to cut down costs. Strong cash flow generation is supporting Eaton’s shareholder-friendly moves. Eaton has enough liquidity to meet its debt obligations. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, Eaton’s world-wide operations expose it to unpredictable currency translation, cyber-attacks and security breaches, all of which might impact operations. Shortage of raw materials and supplier insolvencies might impact production and operation.”

ETN stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.02. The company had a trading volume of 46,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,141. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.14 and a 200-day moving average of $163.52. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Eaton by 28.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,140,000 after buying an additional 72,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

