Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,076.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS traded down $3.25 on Thursday, hitting $119.09. 5,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.